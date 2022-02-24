We're awaiting the arrival of Freddie Gibbs's official follow-up to 2020's Alfredo with Alchemist. The rapper has continued to tease the album's release over the past few months, but no release date has been set yet. The Space Rabbit tour is scheduled for April, so there's a chance we could get it this spring but the rapper is still locked in the studio, cooking up his next LP.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As we witnessed on Freddie, the Gary, IN rapper has range and has attempted to claim the title of King of R&B for himself. This week, the rapper shared some footage from a recent SSS session where he offered a better glimpse of his melodic side. The instrumentalists in the session came through with a cover of The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," which Gibbs transformed into a coke anthem, naturally.

"Oh n***a, give me one more gram/ Sell me that dope/ Are you done with weed?/ Sell me that dope," he sings. He later flipped Rick James' "Give It To Me," with yet another cocaine-influenced rendition.

Freddie Gibbs' forthcoming album will be stacked with elite producers including Alchemist and Madlib, Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy, and Mike Will Made-It.

Hopefully, we get to hear what Freddie Gibbs has been cooking up. In the last year, he's unleashed a handful of singles including "Gang Signs" ft. ScHoolboy Q, "Big Boss Rabbit," and the Jadakiss-assisted record, "Black Illuminati."