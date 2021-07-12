When it comes to releasing quality albums, Freddie Gibbs may very well be the most consistent rapper in the game. Currently on a streak riding Pinata, Shadow Of A Doubt, You Only Live 2wice, Fetti, Freddie, Bandana, and Alfredo, few have managed to balance a prolific work ethic with such an incredible level of quality.

And it's only going to get better, as Gibbs is currently readying the release of his upcoming album SSS, an acronym for Soul Sold Separately. While details aren't entirely revealed, Gibbs has teased that the "classic" will feature production from Pharrell, Madlib, Working On Dying, The Alchemist, Sevn Thomas, Hit-Boy, Mike Will Made-It, and possibly Metro Boomin.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ahead of the big release, Gibbs has opted to warm up with a quick "NBA Finals Freestyle," teaming up with Genius and ESPN for the occasion. While conceptually tethered to the ongoing NBA finals, Gibbs is, well, Gibbs. No stranger to referencing Giannis Antekumpo -- lest we forget the Bandana highlight "Giannis" -- Gibbs carried on tradition with some basketball-centric bars.

"Ayo, Suns and Bucks, who would have thunk, I knew it was going down on the Ayton game-winning dunk," he raps. "And they say they want the W, competition ain't never took em / hit the perimeter then we shook em like Devin Brooker / line it up, we bout to get lit after the tip /either way it go we bout to see Chris get to the chip."

Though only a little under a minute, Gibbs makes the most of the occasion with a welcome display of skill and clever references. Check out his new "NBA Finals Freestyle," and be sure to keep an eye out for his upcoming SSS album, arriving later this year.