If you don't follow Freddie Gibbs on Instagram, be sure to do so immediately. The rapper's IG page is filled with hilarious gems that are often not appropriate for the workplace. Don't say I didn't warn you. It's as unfiltered as an Instagram page could get which says a lot considering the type of fuckery that floats around the social media platform daily.

With Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle announced, Gangsta Gibbs wants in. Or at least, he'd like to get a few jokes off while he can. The rapper hit the 'Gram with a slew of reactions on his Instagram page. First, he shared the flyer to his story with a stamp of approval. Then, he clocked Gucci's nickname for Jeezy. "Called that man Snowcone," Gibbs wrote with crying emojis.





For the finale, he shared a hilarious WWE meme of Gucci Mane and Jeezy face-to-face with Gibbs in the middle as the referee. "This shit finna be bigger than the OJ Case," he wrote along with hashtags #SoIcyBoys and #RabbitReferee.

Freddie's issues with Jeezy has been well-documented in the past ever since the ESGN rapper left CTE. Though Gibbs has maintained that there aren't any feuds between them and has even given Jeezy his dues in the past, Freddie has never spared the Trap Or Die legend in his trolling ways. Recently, Freddie referred to Jeezy as "musically irrelevant" which spiraled into a slew of Teletubbies memes directed at Akademiks.

At the wee hours of the morning, Gucci Mane dropped a massive announcement revealing that he would be going against Jeezy in the "Verzuz" ring. It seemed like an unlikely face-off considering their tumultuous history as collaborators and enemies. However, it appears that on Nov. 19th, we can expect to see Jeezy and Gucci Mane go face-to-face, despite the fact that T.I. and Jeezy were lined up for the same day.