This year, Freddie Gibbs is moving like a man hellbent on gaining the recognition he deserves. Not only is he in the midst of what may very well be the most consistent run of albums in the rap game, but he's also sitting on his upcoming Soul Sold Separately album.

On that note, based on what little we actually know about SSS, the project might be Freddie's most ambitious and jam-packed album to date. He's already locked in production from Madlib, Pharrell Williams, The Alchemist, Mike WiLL Made-It, Hit-Boy, and Metro Boomin among others. And that's only the beats -- you already know that Freddie fully intends on elevating the bars even further.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Shortly after warning Kendrick Lamar that he's not one to be "smoked" by any of his fellow lyricists, Gibbs hit Twitter to share a lay of the land. By his assessment, things aren't looking so hot -- especially where lyricism is concerned. "All these mid bars," he warns. "Imma have to drop again." By all means, Freddie -- please do.

Of course, it's entirely possible that his "drop" isn't SSS, but another tone-setting freestyle in the vein of "Vice Lord Poetry." Either way, the game is in a better place when Freddie Gibbs is delivering new music at a consistent rate. Keep an eye out for something new from the Grammy-nominated lyricist, as "mid bars" can only fester long before the remedy is needed.

Are you excited to see what Freddie Gibbs has been cooking up for his next release? And if he's not the best lyricist in the game right now, who is?