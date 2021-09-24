Every time Freddie Gibbs talks his sh*t, everybody listens.

Whether he's joking around on Twitter or taking to his Instagram story to explain that, unless somebody needs money for funeral expenses or their water is about to get cut off, they should never come to Gibbs for money (especially not for Christmas gifts), people stop and listen to what he has to say.

Yesterday, after tweeting "All these mid bars. Imma have to drop again," Gibbs changed his tune and pondered a return to R&B.

"Y’all can have this rap shit I’m going back to R&B," the Alfredo rapper tweeted. "I don’t even wanna rap wit no n***a I can’t relate to. Rap full of bullsh*t collabs. It’s all for the bag tho."

Finishing his three-tweet rant with, "When I was rapping to get a bag I had to make different decisions. Now I’m rapping for fun and I don’t give a f**k," Freddie made his thoughts and feelings on the current state of the rap game very, very clear.

In an interview with Complex earlier this summer, Gibbs sat down to talk about his upcoming movie, Down With The King, but also made reference to his upcoming album, Soul Sold Separately.

SSS, he said, is "Motherf**king all fresh shit. The new album is going to be crazy. This is probably going to be the best album I did. I think this one. I think ever since Piñata, I’ve been dropping classic albums, so I’m not going to stop right there," he said. "Piñata, classic. Bandana was a classic. Alfredo is a classic. SSS, going to be the same thing. I leveled up on his album. It’s going to be more features."

Based on that explanation and the fact that Gibbs has already locked in production from MadLib, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Mike WiLL Made-It, Hit-Boy, and Metro Boomin, Soul Sold Separately sounds like it's going to be one of the best albums of the year, as well as one of the best albums in the Piñata rapper's catalog.

So, to say that he's going back to R&B seems like a far stretch for Freddie, but who knows? The rapper has proven to be a man of his word time and time again and, even though there are only a handful of rappers who could actually compete with him on a rap basis, if he says heading back to R&B, he might be heading back to R&B.

We'll have to wait and see if Gibbs undergoes any dramatic change in sound but after his "Vice Lord Poetry" freestyle over Drake's "Champagne Poetry" beat in which Freddie took a couple shots at Kendrick Lamar, it's clear he's fed up with whatever's going on in rap.

Do you agree with Gibbs? Is rap full of bullsh*t collabs just for the bag? Let us know in the comments.

