Freddie Gibbs has been on a hell of a hot streak of late, with his recent Alchemist-produced Alfredo project continuing to resonate months after its initial release. Now, it would appear that Freddie is looking to keep the momentum rolling, taking to Twitter to tease the impending release of a new single.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Drop some [Rabbit Emoji] if you want some new big rabbit this week," writes Gibbs, sharing a brief animation by Lambo Lambo that may very well point to the art direction of an accompanying music video. In addition to the nostalgic 8-bit loop (in which Gibbs is confidently labeled as the best rapper alive), a snippet provides further insight into what we can expect from the song.

Hip-hop heads might recognize the opening sounds of the instrumental, as it was previously featured on Nas' Stillmatic, specifically the Large Professor-produced "You're Da Man." It's entirely possible that we'll see Gibbs reimagine the introspective classic, and we're certainly on board for that -- in all honesty, Gibbs would put in serious work over the profound and vaguely haunting beat.

Look for this intriguing new track to surface later this week, and keep an eye out for additional developments from Gangsta Gibbs. Developments that may very well include a full-fledged collaboration project with Benny The Butcher, should the hip-hop Gods smile upon us and grant us good fortune.