mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs Taps ScHoolboy Q For Laid-Back "Gang Signs" Collab

Erika Marie
February 05, 2021 00:25
760 Views
142
13
Image Provided By PublicistImage Provided By Publicist
Image Provided By Publicist

Gang Signs
Freddie Gibbs Feat. ScHoolboy Q

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
17 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gibbs says he was inspired by two legendary rap groups when making this single.


In a short while, Freddie Gibbs will find out if his joint project with The AlchemistAlfredo, takes home the Grammy for Best Rap Album. The rapper was excited to be nominated alongside other noteworthy acts, and as this is his first nomination, his fans are hoping that he upstages all others. To further prove that he's deserving of accolades, Gibbs returned on Friday (February 5) with a new single "Gang Signs" featuring TDE's ScHoolboy Q.

The pair reflect on their respective street pasts and how those experiences influenced their rap dream successes over a production that includes breezy keys and a laid-back bassline. Both rappers are highly respected in the industry for their lyricism, and Gibbs revealed that his inspiration for the single came from two legendary rap groups that emerged in the 1990s.

“I was just trying to pay homage to Do or Die and Bone Thugs n Harmony when I made this song," said Gibbs. "That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record." Stream "Gang Signs" and let us know what you think of Gibbs and Q's smooth vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

At the Grammy still strapped, ayy (Ayy)
I'm glowing 'cause a n*gga straight
I'm happier than yesterday
We 'bout to beat the homie case
Tears on his daughter's face
Just tryna help with what I make, ayy

Freddie Gibbs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  14  2
  13
  760
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Freddie Gibbs ScHoolboy Q
13 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Freddie Gibbs Taps ScHoolboy Q For Laid-Back "Gang Signs" Collab
142
13
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject