Freddie Gibbs Taps ScHoolboy Q For Laid-Back "Gang Signs" Collab

In a short while, Freddie Gibbs will find out if his joint project with The Alchemist, Alfredo, takes home the Grammy for Best Rap Album. The rapper was excited to be nominated alongside other noteworthy acts, and as this is his first nomination, his fans are hoping that he upstages all others. To further prove that he's deserving of accolades, Gibbs returned on Friday (February 5) with a new single "Gang Signs" featuring TDE's ScHoolboy Q.

The pair reflect on their respective street pasts and how those experiences influenced their rap dream successes over a production that includes breezy keys and a laid-back bassline. Both rappers are highly respected in the industry for their lyricism, and Gibbs revealed that his inspiration for the single came from two legendary rap groups that emerged in the 1990s.

“I was just trying to pay homage to Do or Die and Bone Thugs n Harmony when I made this song," said Gibbs. "That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record." Stream "Gang Signs" and let us know what you think of Gibbs and Q's smooth vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

At the Grammy still strapped, ayy (Ayy)

I'm glowing 'cause a n*gga straight

I'm happier than yesterday

We 'bout to beat the homie case

Tears on his daughter's face

Just tryna help with what I make, ayy