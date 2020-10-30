Freddie Gibbs Taps Big Sean & Hit-Boy For Celebratory "4 Thangs"

If there's a trio that can deliver a certified banger, it's these three artists. Freddie Gibbs called on Big Sean and Hit-Boy for his latest single "4 Thangs," a track and accompanying visual that shows the world that the trio is holding it down on top as champions. Gibbs has been teasing basketball-themed images and video clips on social media for weeks in anticipation of the single's premiere, and now that it has arrived, fans certainly aren't disappointed.

Hit-Boy recently worked with both Nas and Benny The Butcher on their acclaimed albums, and it's said that he's in the studio with Ant Clemons. Of course, Big Sean is still celebrating his latest album Detroit 2 taking over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, and he just shared the BET Hip Hop Awards stage with Ty Dolla $ign and girlfriend JhenÃ© Aiko during their performance of his track, "Body Language." Check out these three having a great time as top dawgs and stream "4 Thangs."

Quotable Lyrics

And the polices know that I'm sellin' it

I did the one and two with the heroin

And my n*gga was snitchin' me, tellin' it

I had to jump off a wall with the Mexicans

Gotta get me a brand new plug

I run out of dope and I'm out of my element