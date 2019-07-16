Following the release of AOTY contender Bandana and an exclusive interview with the fellow HNHH homie, Freddie Gibbs hit up The Breakfast Club to talk shop. It doesn't take long before a parallel is drawn between himself and A$AP Rocky, who currently remains locked in a Swedish prison. "It's bad," says Freddie. "I don't really know the ins and outs of his situation so I can't really speak on it, but I see it. That's a different country." Upon having the situation and context explained to him, Gibbs looks concerned. "I mean, I got accused of something I totally did not do at all, off a dream. A woman's statement in Europe is considered hard evidence. Guilty until proven innocent, so A$AP Rocky is guilty until proven innocent."

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Yee comes through with a hard question, asking Gibbs if he'd ever come to forgive his accuser. He shifts, slightly uncomfortable, before answering. "Yeah man, I can," he says. "My mom told me when I came up out of that situation, you can't really dwell on that stuff or let that negative stuff affect you moving forward. Do I forgive her?" He gives an uncertain shudder. "I don't have no grudge with her though." At the end of the day, Freddie simply wanted a return to his kids. "I definitely didn't want to go back to Austria," he explains, reflecting on any potential legal action. "No more courtrooms." Still, he made sure to scratch Austria off his European tour list once and for all.

He also opens up about being blackballed, explaining that his beef with Jeezy led to many closed doors in the industry. As he tells it, things started to sour after Freddie Gibbs' homies ended up on the tour bus, where they found themselves awestruck by Jeezy. With a show coming up, Jeezu asked Gibbs' homies to go get him some Timberland boots, and they acquiesced. Upon returning with the boots, Jeezy said they were the wrong ones and gave them to one of his entourage. The entire incident left Gibbs feeling soured, and he proceeded to call out Jeezy for "abusing his homeboys." "I felt that was disrespectful to me, and that was one of the straws that broke the camel's back," says Gibbs.

Gibbs also extends an invitation to 50 Cent, citing the G-Unit mogul as a dream collaboration. "I got a track for him if he want it," teases Gibbs, before naming Jay-Z and Nas as additional picks. For much more from Gangsta Gibbs, be sure to check out the full interview below.