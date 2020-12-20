Freddie Gibbs Tackles Latin Drill On Toxic Crow's "No Pueden"

It's been quite the year for Freddie Gibbs. Coming off of the incredible run he had in 2019 with the release of Bandana and its subsequent success, the release of Alfredo started getting Gibbs the recognition he truly deserves in this game. Even with working with two of the most revered producers, Gibbs has continued to showcase that he can and will rap on just about any beat.

With the rise of Latin drill, Freddie Gibbs' recent trip to DR included some time to collaborate with a few popular artists from the country. Toxic Crow and Gibbs recently dropped off the visuals for their new collaboration, "No Pueden." Toxic Crow holds down the first verse and hook in Spanish before Gibbs comes in with one final stride to remind people why he's untouchable on the mic.

Check out the collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Ash mothafuckas like a Wood, turn my enemies into dust, n***a

Spit this shit to keep the feds on my dick, fuck rap, I'm a drug dealer

N***a fuck rap, I'm a gang banger

Hunnid thousands dollars on a chain swangin'

N***a tried to take it, I'mma strip him naked

Leave 'em on the streets with his brain hangin'