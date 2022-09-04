When he's not beefing with Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs has been teasing the upcoming release of his new album. Billboards for the project have been erected in major cities around the United States, and the Gary rapper released "Too Much" with Moneybagg Yo on Friday (September 2).

Now, fans have discovered the features that will appear on Soul Sold Separately. According to the writing credits that can be found on iTunes, some major names in the hip hop community and beyond will be helping out on the project.

The first track off the album will feature Kelly Price. Tracks three and six will feature Offset and Rick Ross respectively, and it looks like track five will be "Too Much." Track eight will see features from Anderson .Paak and Raekwon. Tracks ten and eleven include producers DJ Paul and James Blake respectively, though it's unclear if they will be performing or on production. Track twelve will feature Pusha T, track thirteen will have Swae Lee in the mix, and Musiq Soulchild will round out the guest performances on track fourteen.

It seems like the production side of things will also be seeing big names. Freddie has previously boasted that there will be production by Alchemist, Boi-1da, Pharrell, Madlib, and Sevn Thomas.

There will be fifteen songs total on the upcoming project, and Freddie said it will be released on September 30. Check out the album artwork for Soul Sold Separately below. Let us know what you think about this selection of features in the comments.





