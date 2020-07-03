Freddie Gibbs and DJ Akademiks have been embroiled in a pretty heated beef over the last week, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Of course, it mostly started with Akademiks as he called Freddie Gibbs "irrelevant" on "Everday Struggle." From there, Gibbs sent some shots at Akademiks on Twitter, which led to a Twitch rant from the hip-hop internet personality. In the aftermath of Akademiks' rant, he was suspended by Complex and banned by Twitch.

Despite all of this, Gibbs is still going after Ak, and even took to Instagram with a humorous freestyle that pokes fun at the suspended Complex host. As you can see in the video below, Gibbs clowns Akademiks for his "hip-hop African-Americans" line that was yelled out to his Twitch followers. Gibbs then goes on to say he will "squeeze them titties" the next time he sees Akademiks in person.

Some of Gibbs' friends in the studio can be heard laughing throughout the freestyle, and his smile suggests it's all in good fun. If you're a Gibbs fan, you know he can be a huge troll on social media, so this Akademiks beef has given him the perfect opportunity to showcase his hilarious personality.

Perhaps we will see this freestyle hit streaming services soon. One can only hope.