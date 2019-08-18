Freddie Gibbs Says "F**k Colin Kaepernick... I'm Riding With Jay-Z"

We all like to forget how the Colin Kaepernick and NFL saga ended. Of course, we all vividly remember the former quarterback being blackballed by the NFL after kneeling during the National Anthem. Our memories are also keen to recall Kaepernick standing for justice and fighting against the sports organization. What people seem to conveniently forget is that Kaepernick took a settlement check from the NFL. After a tumultuous legal battle, Kapernick took a check and signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the NFL. That means, Kaep promised to keep his mouth shut regarding his struggles with the NFL for a paycheck. In Freddie Gibbs' eyes, this takes away from Kaep's credibility.

In the wake of the Jay-Z/NFL deal, several people have been calling Jay out as a sellout. Gibbs sees things differently though. In a social media post, Gibbs reminds the public that Kaep took a settlement to shut his mouth, while Jay is attempting to restructure things in the NFL. "I'm riding with Jay-Z, straight up man," Gibbs stated. "Fuck Colin Kaepernick. All of y'all niggas march for Kaepernick and he took a settlement and ain't tell y'all what he got or nothing... He settled. Let it go. Y'all hating on Jay-Z for trying to own something in the NFL. Y'all niggas some motherfucking crabs." Does Gibbs make a good point?