Late yesterday evening, a rumor broke out that Freddie Gibbs, Jim Jones, and their respective crews got into a heated altercation at Prime 112 in Miami. According to VladTV, the Dipset rapper confronted Freddie Gibbs about disses that he had made towards Jim Jones in the past, and when one of Jim Jones' crew members randomly punched Freddie Gibbs in the face, a full-on fight reportedly broke out.

Gibbs' sworn nemesis, DJ Akademiks, has also had a great time reporting on the alleged Miami brawl, joking that Freddie Gibbs was preparing for the wrong fight. See some of Ak's reactions to the rumor below.

Now, Freddie Gibbs has shared a video following the alleged incident, and in the short clip, he doesn't look at all bothered by the rumors that he got beat up by Jim Jones and his crew.

"Come on baby!" Freddie Gibbs says, smiling into the camera. "It's me. The rabbit!"

Check out the clip below.





What do you think of this? Was the scuffle between Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones' crews not as big as rumors suggest? Or do you think the Alfredo rapper is just trying to save face?

