Freddie Gibbs isn't allowing anyone to take credit for his accomplishments in this rap game. It's no secret that Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy have had a bit of friction since the Gary rapper left CTE. Insisting it was purely a business decision, Freddie Gibbs has continued to insist there isn't a problem between himself and Jeezy but that doesn't mean he's giving the trap pioneer any sort of credit for the trajectory of his career.



A fan of both Jeezy and Freddie Gibbs recently tweeted out, "The greatest thing Jeezy ever did was thug motivation 101. The second greatest thing he ever did was give us @FreddieGibbs." Though the fan was later bombarded with tweets demanding he delete the tweet, Freddie Gibbs clearly caught wind of the comment and chimed in himself.

"I gave us @FreddieGibbs," he wrote.

Though it's no shot at Jeezy, Freddie Gibbs overcame some major obstacles throughout his career -- from getting dropped from Interscope to the charge in Austria that nearly put his career on hold indefinitely. Jeezy may have introduced Gibbs to a wider audience but the Bandana MC was already getting looks prior to that. He even appeared on the same XXL Freshmen Cover with Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, J. Cole, Jay Rock, and more in 2010 following the critically acclaimed mixtapes that he put out.

