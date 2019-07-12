Freddie Gibbs is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Bandana, his second studio album with Madlib. The project arrived in late June after years of anticipation. On the day of its arrival, Freddie's manager, Lambo, shared a post on Instagram revealing that Gibbs worked on a large part of Bandana in the summer of 2017 while Nipsey Hussle recorded Victory Lap downstairs.

"We recorded a large chunk of the album during the summer of 2017 at Paramount Recording. Everyday we were there doing Bandana, Nipsey was downstairs working on Victory Lap," Lambo wrote. "Two legends in their own zones doing the best work of their respective careers within feet of each other, only separated by walls. A lot of magic in the air."

In a recent interview with HNHH, he revealed that the two of them would often run into each other in the kitchen, bringing in different chefs to feed the crew. Although they didn't end up working on any songs together, Gibbs did recall a time during that summer where they both copped new whips but ended up laughing over Nipsey's Maybach getting keyed.