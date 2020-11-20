Gucci Mane and Jeezy went head-to-head in one of the most entertaining Verzuz battles to date last night. The duo of rappers met up at the illustrious Magic City in Atlanta, delivering their greatest hits as we celebrated the culture together. This face-off was a little different than others in the past.

Jeezy and Gucci Mane have been at each other's throats for years. They genuinely don't like each other and, judging by how they were acting last night, that much is still evident. However, at the end of the battle, Jeezy extended an olive branch, squashing their 15-year-old beef and performing "So Icy" together.

Freddie Gibbs was invested in last night's event, having had his own issues with Jeezy in the past. As were 1.8 million people, Gibbs was watching everything go down, highly entertained by the ordeal.

He tweeted out his thoughts as the night continued.

"Jeezy might as well apologized," said Gibbs before sharing one of the most tense moments of the Verzuz, which happened after Guwop played "Truth" and added some extra disses to Jeezy and his dead partner after the track closed. "This rap shit so funny man I love it."

The 2-hour long event was filled with flex-worthy moments, from Gucci Mane demanding respect on his $10K outfit to Jeezy claiming to own half of the city through his real estate endeavors.

Who do you think won though? Gucci Mane or Jeezy?