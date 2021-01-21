By now, you've likely come across an iconic album redesigned to feature an appearance from a mitten-clad Bernie Sanders. In fact, the Inauguration Day Bernie memes, in which a masked Sanders sits bundled up at max comfort levels, have been some of the more amusing takeaways from Joe Biden's big day. Albums like Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly, Biggie's Ready To Die, and evidently, one of the more hilarious ones -- Freddie Gibbs' Berñata -- are among the many to have incorporated the beloved Senator.

Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

In the wake of the massive meme wave, Freddie Gibbs took a moment to react to the remixed take on his 2014 classic album Piñata. On the original cover, it's Freddie himself who sits as the centerpiece, donning a black tracksuit as he sits by a park. On Berñata, however, Skinny Suge's likeness is replaced by the Senator, who somehow looks even more menacing -- perhaps by way of the Heisenberg-esque energy he's channeling, all the way down to his crystal blue face mask.

"Berñata," says Freddie, simply. His tears of joy emoji captures the feeling shared by many. Naturally, many of his commenters had a laugh at the masterful meme, with one catching Freddie's attention with the statement that Piñata is the second-best album of the past decade. To that, Gibbs had a single response: "tuh." Feast your eyes on Berñata now, the hardest album out of Vermont in years.