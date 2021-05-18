Freddie Gibbs has been in the midst of an ongoing tear, steadily building anticipation for his upcoming follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Alfredo. Recently, Gibbs dropped off his impressive new single "Big Boss Rabbit," a track that found him flipping one of Nas' many classics -- Stillmatic's "You're Da Man."

Since then, Gangsta Gibbs has been locked in with Benny The Butcher, who also made sure to bring Hit-Boy along for the ride. At the beginning of May, Benny confirmed that the trio were in the studio, presumably working on some new material for their respective projects; for Freddie, that means SSS, which features a stacked production roster of Pharrell Williams, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

With many eager to hear what the pair of lyricists were working on, Freddie Gibbs took a moment to showcase a snippet of their latest handiwork, as shared in a new report from HipHopNMore. The song finds both emcees going back and forth over a sample-based, drum-free instrumental, a choice that places their respective pen games in the spotlight. "It would make The Shade Room if these bloggers knew who I'm fuckin," raps Benny. "It would make the same news if the fans knew what I'm plugging / you bought sixty grams on me, I probably threw in a dozen."

Gibbs keeps stride, picking up where The Butcher left off. "I've been on The Shade Room, got three baby mamas, I'm thuggin," he spits. "TMZ been at my house taking pictures all of a sudden / heard the DEA they tossing indictments, they want to cuff him / I'ma leave up out the country with fake ID like McLovin."

Check out the snippet of Benny, Freddie, and Hit-Boy's new single right here, and sound off if you think this one will end up on Gibbs' SSS.