Freddie Gibbs Meets The Plug On A Jet Ski In "Giannis" Music Video

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib return with the music video for the Anderson .Paak assisted "Giannis" music video.

We're a few weeks removed from the release of one of the strongest hip-hop albums of the year, Bandana. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's new project marks Gibbs' first major-label release in his illustrious career. The pair only released a video for the single, "Crime Pays" but now, they continue to tie together subject matter from Pinata and now into the visual for "Giannis." Gibbs is still on a farm, trying to change his ways from his past but the "Giannis" video provides context to some of his previous visuals. The visuals not only share the origin story of the man Freddie robs in the "Thuggin" video but it seems like the storyline of this visual also ties into the narrative of "Fake Names."

If you've watched recent Gibbs interviews, he's revealed that he's been trying to get into acting and in "Giannis," he showcases it even more than he did on "Crime Pays." The rapper performs his verses on a jetski in the water before a snippet cuts to him chopping it up with the plug he met at the beginning of the music video.

Peep the video above and check out our recent interview with Freddie Gibbs on Bandana here.