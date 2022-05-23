The first trailer for Freddie Gibbs's highly anticipated feature film debut, Down With the King, is here. The Gary, Indiana rapper shared a first look at the project on Twitter, Monday.

In the film, Gibbs plays an artist by the name of Money Merc as he announces his retirement from the industry and begins spending time in a small-town farming community.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Down With the King is directed by Diego Ongaro, who co-wrote the film with Xabi Molia. In addition to Gibbs, David Krumholtz, Bob Tarasuk, Sharon Washington, and more will star in the movie.

"I had to quit being Freddie Gibbs for six months that I had to be Mercury," Gibbs told Complex last year while discussing the movie. "There’s a lot of flaws that I have as a human being and as a man that I added to him to give it a little more sense of reality. Because I’ve been, not necessarily at the point where I wanted to retire, but wanting to quit with the music thing and just the way things are with the atmosphere, with the constant grind, trying to keep people entertained; that’s a difficult thing. You see a lot of entertainers commit suicide and turn to drugs. I’ve had my run-ins with drugs and mental health and things of that nature, so this was a good way for me to kind of put that on canvas without necessarily kind of talking about it to anybody. This movie was more therapeutic for me than anything, even with some of the music."

Down With the King is being released on-demand and through streaming on June 28.

Check out the trailer for Down With the King below.

[Via]