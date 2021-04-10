It's hard to tell what directionFreddie Gibbs will be going in on his next studio album. The Gary, IN rapper has remained one of the greatest lyricists of the past decade with a catalog to prove it. Oftentimes, he shines when he's exclusively paired up with a single producer, as we've seen on projects like Pinata, Bandana, Freddie, and the Grammy-nominated Alfredo.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Following his Grammy nomination, Freddie Gibbs hasn't lifted his foot off of the gas pedal. Singles like "4 Thangs" ft. Big Sean, "Gang Signs" ft. ScHoolboy Q, and most recently, "Big Boss Rabbit" offer insight as to what we can expect from the forthcoming SSS. Additionally, the slew of producers that he's enlisted includes everyone from Madlib and The Alchemist to Metro Boomin and Mike Will Made-It. Though we haven't necessarily received a list of features that will appear on the album, it seems like Swae Lee and Lil Yachty could both make appearances. The Alfredo MC shared a photo of himself in the studio with both Swae Lee and Lil Yachty which is a strong indication of an incoming banger.

It might be an expected collaboration from a lyrical giant in the game but we've also seen just how versatile Freddie Gibbs is. Could Swae's touch help Freddie earn his first Billboard Hot 100 single? Sound off below.