The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Akademiks is not one we'd expect to be dragging on for this long but it seems that both parties are willing to take it to the grave if needed. Though it began a few weeks ago, things have escalated in recent weeks. Ak, the best friend to Tekashi 6ix9ine, attempted to accuse Freddie Gibbs of cooperating with authorities before revealing that the Gary, IN rapper's father actually worked in law enforcement.



Via HNHH

Things have settled down from the back-and-forth on Twitter but Freddie Gibbs has continued to turn the beef into a marketing opportunity. As you recall, he once printed limited edition "F*ck Akademiks" t-shirts with the media personality's face photoshopped onto the body of a Teletubby. Most recently, he unveiled the list of producers on his forthcoming album with the hashtag #FuckAkademiks included.

Freddie Gibbs has now taken the beef with Akademiks to the stage. The rapper performed at Day N Vegas festival on Saturday night where he got into a bit of inappropriate banter about Fentanyl to the crowd's displeasure, though his humor ultimately defused the situation. Before jumping into "Something To Rap About," Gibbs proceeded to launch his usual "Fuck Police" chant during the intro. However, he switched it up and had the crowd chanting "Fuck Akademiks," earning him a louder reaction than his previous call-to-response.

Safe to say that the Day N Vegas crowd is rocking with Gangsta Gibbs in this beef.