Freddie Gibbs Joins ARTZ & Bugy's On New Single "War Time"

The wait for SSS is real. Freddie Gibbs has been on one of the most impressive runs over the past few years with the release of Bandana and 2020s Grammy-award nominated album, Alfredo alongside Alchemist. However, the trail of singles and guest features that have emerged since the top of the year has offered a promising sign into what he has up his sleeve on his forthcoming studio album.

Turkish producers Artz and Bugy have been preparing for the release of their new album We Survive and now, they've unveiled their latest single with Freddie Gibbs. The rapper's machine-gun flow and menacing presence riddles through the drill-fluenced production.

"A couple years ago we were imagining what sort of beat we would be making for Freddie Gibbs,” Bugy said in a press release. “When we got the chance, we just jumped on it, and he killed his part too.”

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bust it open, let me see you get naked hoe

Body bangin', new pilates and stretches hoe

Pescatari, all the fish and the vegetables

Benz pussy while you pushin' a Jetta, hoe

