It's not uncommon for rappers to switch up their hairstyle whenever they get ready to begin rolling out a new project. Jay-Z is known for growing out his hair during the recording process and then cutting it all off once the album is wrapped up. Danny Brown switched out the emo-esque haircut for green dreadlocks that he maintained until the release Uknowhatimsayin?

Drake, too, has a tendency to switch up his hairstyle every few albums. He had the map across his forehead when he dropped Nothing Was The Same. In recent times, he's had the design of a heart cut into the front of his hair symbolizing his forthcoming project Certified Lover Boy. As you'd expect, fans followed suit and began trying to mimic the hairstyle. One fan, in particular, shared the results of his haircut and immediately got roasted.

Now, it's one thing to go viral but it's another thing once Freddie Gibbs starts posting about it. The Gary, Indiana rapper took to Twitter where he shared the photo, alongside a comparison to Drake's haircut, with the caption simply reading, "D'Fuck."

Certified Lover Boy was expected to drop last month but Drake told fans that the project simply wasn't ready and that he'd be dropping it at some point this year. There isn't a window of time on when we could expect it to drop but his recent selfies have indicated that he's hard at work.

As for Gibbs, he's still riding high off of the release of 2020's Alfredo with The Alchemist. He recently released "Gang Signs" with ScHoolboy Q which could mean that a new project is coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled for that.