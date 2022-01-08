Freddie Gibbs is tallying up his feuds on a weekly basis. His ongoing beef with Akademiks won't end anytime soon while the general public has yet to forget about the alleged altercation with Jim Jones at Prime 112 in Miami. This week, Gibbs picked up a new feud with YSL star Gunna who promised to give the Gary, IN rapper the "biggest moment of his career."



"When album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career," Gunna wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, though many were confused over the tweet itself. Shortly after, a snippet of an apparent diss towards the Alfredo MC surfaced, turning Twitter and Instagram into a war zone between Gunna, Freddie Gibbs, and DJ Akademiks.

The song in question, "poochie gown," dropped in its entirety on Friday along with the rest of DS4EVER. On the song, Gunna raps, "I can't fuck with Freddie Gibbs/ N***a tellin' fibs," referencing the commentary surrounding what was said to be a Crimestoppers video that the Atlanta rapper appeared in (it turns out it was a CNN clip).

Unfortunately, Gunna didn't deliver on his promise to Freddie Gibbs. The BFK MC shared a screenshot of Gunna's initial tweet from Wednesday to his Story with the caption reading, "Today was supposed to be lit for me." In a subsequent post, he shared a meme of Tiffany “New York” Pollard, writing, "Me waiting on the biggest moment of my career today."







Despite most people felt the same disappointment in Gunna's diss as Freddie Gibbs, Akademiks was among the first to highlight the record on his Instagram page, as you'd expect. "WUNNA dropped a classic. Don’t even ask me how!!!" Ak captioned the post.