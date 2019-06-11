Freddie Gibbs is a magical entity when he wants to be. When he isn't laughing at an unfortunate Internet meme, like a gut spilling out of dress shirt, or an Insta model with no teeth, you can find him transposed in his other character: an anthropomorphic zebra that only exists within the multiverse he shares with Madlib. Yes, that's right, Bandana is nearly upon us.

As you likely know, his collaborative project with the Oxnard-bred producer is dropping later this month. But before that comes to pass, Gibbs is intent on offering his fans yet another leadoff single in the form of "Giannis" Oxnard's own Anderson .Paak. The announcement surfaced on several platforms, including Gibbs' personal Twitter and Instagram accounts. The big reveal arrived gift wrapped with a Zebra-themed visualizer, what else?

While you await the release of "Giannis" with Paak, why not take a look back at the other Bandana singles that preceded it. In descending order, MadGibbs offered us "Flat Tummy Tea," after which they traveled to the islands for the eponymously-titled "Bandana," then the pair unveiled "Crime Pays" in the visual form - leading us to this very point in time. Has MadGibbs done enough to retain your attention in the past few months? Hit us with your thoughts below the write-up.