Freddie Gibbs Heads To DR On Chiki El De La Vaina's "Entrégala"

Aron A.
May 15, 2021 14:20
Freddie Gibbs's versatility is unmatched.


There's really no arguing that Freddie Gibbs is among the best rappers in the game right now. While many fans have known that for years, the rest of the world has been catching up in recent times, largely due to the Grammy nomination he received for Best Rap Album. He's one of the few rappers in the game that can work with people like Madlib and Alchemist as easily as Young Chop and Mike Will Made-It (who apparently contributed to his forthcoming album).

Outside of hip-hop, Freddie Gibbs has dabbled with many different sounds with Dembow being the latest genre of music that he's dived into. The rapper connected with Dominican rapper Chika El De La Vaina for their new collaboration, "Entrégala." The different rhythm proves to be no challenge for Gibbs who complements the track with his rapid flow.

Last year, Freddie Gibbs teamed up with Toxic Crow on "No Pueden."

Quotable Lyrics
I fucked the hoe but never hit her, I ain't stressin' her
I'm worldwide, I got bitches out in Lebanon
I can put your hoe up for the holidays
Drop emojis on your baby mama page

