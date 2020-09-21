Freddie Gibbs has one of the most interesting stories and, today, his former manager is releasing his version of it for the world to read.

While many are familiar with Freddie Gibbs' manager Ben "Lambo" Lambert, not many know about Archibald "Archie" Bonkers, the man who allegedly got him started. Bonkers has had a strained relationship with the rapper for the last several years and he's tired of being overlooked, telling his side of the story and detailing how he was an integral part of Gibbs' career in his memoir.

He's doing so in strong fashion too, hijacking the Indiana artist's website and uploading his memoir for his fans to read.



It will take you a long time to get through Archibald "Archie" Bonkers' story, which took over the freddiegibbs.com domain and redirects to andbonkers.com. In the memoir, Gibbs is referred to as "Young Helmsley" but it's clear that he's referring to the gangster rapper, dropping song titles and albums to be transparent.

Bonkers details how they met, the arguments they would have, the business deals they would strike, and how Bonkers was Gibbs' 24/7 assistant and manager. He alleges that he was once in charge of everything for the rapper, even titling songs for him. The journey was incredibly hard as they waited for Gibbs' hard work to finally pay off, with Bonkers claiming that he ended up filing for unemployment, settling for a wage that the rapper could pay him but that was not enough for him to comfortably live.



In the memoir, Bonkers speaks about how things changed after Gibbs released a video of him getting punched by his girlfriend right after the Chris Brown-Rihanna situation, which took away a publishing deal from them. That's when things really started to go downhill for Bonkers.

If you're looking to read more about Bonkers and the rise of Freddie Gibbs (from his perspective) then head over to Gibbs' website right now because, as of this publication, it's still taken over by his former manager.

