Freddie Gibbs and Akademiks' war of words could potentially turn into a celebrity boxing match. During Ak's recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, he was asked whether he'd step into the ring with Freddie Gibbs, to which he responded that he would for the right price. It wouldn't have to be Gibbs, either, but the Gary, IN rapper made it clear that he has first dibs. "Let's do it," he tweeted of the challenge.



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Shortly after accepting the match, Gibbs made it official on ESPN. The rapper appeared on Jalen & Jacoby where he dived a bit more into detail about fighting Akademiks. "I'm training for a fight right now," Gibbs told the hosts before they asked him who he'd be going against. "DJ Akademiks. I'm a solid 185 (lbs.). DJ Akademiks a soft 204 (lbs.) so I think that we could make that fight happen. He announced it yesterday that he wanted to do a celebrity boxing match. We could donate it to charity."

Gibbs explained that he's not even willing to fight for a cash prize. Instead, Gibbs wants Akademiks to be out of the rap game entirely if he wins. "I don't want no money. If I win, I just want Akademiks to delete his Instagram and delete his Twitter and leave the rap game," he said.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The rapper explained that their feud isn't entirely serious, nor is it completely humorous. "It ain't a real beef, I'll say that," he continued. "We can definitely get that celebrity boxing match on and donate it to charity."

No word from the media personality yet but would you pay money to watch Freddie Gibbs vs. Akademiks in the ring? Let us know in the comments.