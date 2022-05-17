There's been tension brewing up between Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher. Though the two once considered each other close friends and collaborators, they officially declared their working relationship over following some disparaging comments from Freddie Gibbs.



Things took a turn for the worse over the weekend when Gibbs was in Buffalo for a tour date on the Space Rabbit tour. The rapper was rumored to have been jumped and robbed by members of Benny The Butcher's clique while he was at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo. No footage immediately emerged but fans quickly noticed that Gibbs' face was swollen during his set, seemingly confirming that there was an altercation earlier in the day.





TMZ obtained the official footage of the brawl last night, which shows Gibbs (in a green shirt) getting attacked by a mob of individuals. The rapper appeared to get a few punches in before getting taken down. However, he still got back up and continued to fight.

Following rumors that Gibbs' chain was stolen during the melee, he fired back on social media. He revealed that he paid a visit to Ice Box where the Big Bunny chain was on display. "Produce the stolen jewelry. And I'm in here buying new shit with my baby mama child support money," he said before Zahir from Ice Box timestamped Gibbs' visit.

