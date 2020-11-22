Freddie Gibbs and the mother of his child, Erica Dickerson, will reportedly have to face off in court over child support payments and custody over their daughter Irie. According to The Blast, Dickerson asked the court to intervene to try and help finalize their custody schedule as well as child support payments.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Erica and Freddie welcomed their daughter in 2015 when they were engaged. Erica later called off their engagement. So far, Gibbs hasn't responded to the petition but he will have a chance to counter Dickerson's request if he doesn't agree with the proposal for custody and child support. Ultimately, if they don't come to a mutual agreement, they will have to face a judge. Details regarding Dickerson's petition haven't been revealed.

The pair will be asked to reveal their income and expense declarations to prove their current income and net worth. California judge typically tries to give the parents' shared custody but they also take into consideration occupations. Given that Freddie Gibbs is a working musician who often has to be on the road, it's likely that a judge will end up taking that into consideration.

Freddie Gibbs has had quite the year so far. Following the tremendous success of 2019, that included the release of the critically acclaimed, Bandana, he returned with Alfredo, a collaborative effort with The Alchemist. Most recently, he dropped off "4 Thangs" ft. Big Sean.

