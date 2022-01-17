Atlanta rapper Gunna has successfully started another trend, flooding social media with an abundance of "P" emojis as the world has fallen in love with his new studio album DS4EVER and the lead single, "Pushin P." There has been some controversy over the slang term, which Bay Area natives claim originated there, but Gunna says he first heard the term from his father.

During the lead-up to his album release, Gunna re-sparked his feud against Freddie Gibbs, dissing him on the song "poochie gown" and telling the rapper that he doesn't "f*ck with him." Wunna explained on The Breakfast Club that after Gibbs sneak-dissed him on Twitter a few years ago, he allegedly reached out to his manager to try and collaborate, which the "Pushin P" artist found weird.

As they continue to trade insults online, Freddie Gibbs has taken to his alternate Instagram page (his main page is still shut down for breaking the platform's rules) to roast Gunna's recent outfit and call him out, as well as Young Thug, with not-so-playa "P" words.

"Only [P] you N***as is [P]olice, [P]***y, [P]illow talkers," wrote Gibbs on Instagram. "& [P]athetic [P]eons. I'm pushin [P]," he added.

In another post, Gibbs shared a recent photo of Gunna posing for a picture with a fan, clowning the "drip influencer" for his massive winter coat, tagging popular account @fitaintnothing, which often roasts celebrities for their outfits.

This comes after Gunna shouted "F*ck Freddie Gibbs" at a concert over the weekend. Young Thug also joined in, quoting Gunna's diss lyrics in his own post and attracting a response from Gibbs.

What do you think about this feud?



Screenshots via @cantfuckwithrabbit on Instagram