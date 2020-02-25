mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs Details The Grind On Adam Snow's "9 To 5"

Aron A.
February 25, 2020 15:06
Adam Snow unleashes his new single, "9 to 5" ft. Freddie Gibbs and Tedy Andreas.


Adam Snow has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs and Tedy Andreas for their new collaboration, "9 To 5" ahead of the release of his forthcoming project. Gibbs, per usual, delivers elite bars blending more melody into his delivery and pushes his own creative boundaries as Tedy Andreas follows up and holds his own. 

Snow's musical resume includes production credits on songs with Tory Lanez, Lil B, and more. With As Luck Would Have It on the way, the rapper explained to CULTR that the song was really about taking a chance and aiming for the stars.

“The track (and project as a whole) is really about shooting your shot; fiercely, and without apology. I dropped a few songs that did well before this… like a million views or whatever but I wanted more," he said. 

Peep the track below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Smokin' dodi dodi in a box
Throwin' thangs at the Rent-A-Cops
Hunnid' thangs in this rental car
Momma said this dope'll get you paid
But it won't get your far

Adam Snow Freddie Gibbs Tedy Andreas new song as luck would have it
