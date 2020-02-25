Freddie Gibbs Details The Grind On Adam Snow's "9 To 5"

Adam Snow has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs and Tedy Andreas for their new collaboration, "9 To 5" ahead of the release of his forthcoming project. Gibbs, per usual, delivers elite bars blending more melody into his delivery and pushes his own creative boundaries as Tedy Andreas follows up and holds his own.

Snow's musical resume includes production credits on songs with Tory Lanez, Lil B, and more. With As Luck Would Have It on the way, the rapper explained to CULTR that the song was really about taking a chance and aiming for the stars.

“The track (and project as a whole) is really about shooting your shot; fiercely, and without apology. I dropped a few songs that did well before this… like a million views or whatever but I wanted more," he said.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smokin' dodi dodi in a box

Throwin' thangs at the Rent-A-Cops

Hunnid' thangs in this rental car

Momma said this dope'll get you paid

But it won't get your far