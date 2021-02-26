Freddie Gibbs Covers Poet Gil Scott-Heron's "Winter In America"

We've heard a lot from Freddie Gibbs this week after clips from his interview with Joe Rogan have gone viral. The rapper talked about shooting crackheads while also discussing the demise of R. Kelly's career, but when he's not sharing his stories on podcasts, the rapper is grinding out new music in the studio. On Friday (February 26), Gibbs's addition to the Black History Always - Music For The Movement Vol. 2 EP was released and it came in the form of a cover of famed poet and performer Gil Scott-Heron's "Winter in America."

The second volume of the EP follows the first installment, I Can't Breathe, that featured artists like Rapsody, Terrace Martin, and Robert Glasper. The most latest release includes looks from many performers such as Tinashe, Tobe Nwigwe, and Gibbs, who honors Scott-Heron's work effortlessly. Stream "Winter in America" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Just like the cities staggered on the coastline

In a nation that can't take much more (Yeah)

Like the forest buried underneath the highway

Highway

NÐµver had a chance to grow

I nevÐµr had a chance to grow