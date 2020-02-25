Freddie Gibbs, coming off a majestic album of the year campaign with 2019's Madlib-produced Bandana, has recently taken the time to clown on the notorious bromance of Akademiks and 6ix9ine. Known in many circles as "Gangsta" Gibbs, the unapologetic and criminally underrated lyricist has built a reputation of authenticity -- particularly where street principles are concerned. Naturally, he's no fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine's decision to turn-informant after joining the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and engaging in criminal activities under their protection. Now, many Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods stand behind bars, the result of a lengthy RICO Case that found 6ix9ine earning his newfound title of "snitch."

Though the Rainbow Wonder's credibility has all but folded like a deuce seven hold-em' hand, his commercial prowess remains electrifying. Dummy Boy continues to move units, to the point where even Akademiks found himself receiving a platinum plaque for his limited contribution to the album. Taking to Twitter to celebrate his shiny new decoration, Ak revealed that he wrote "a few lines" and played an integral role in supplying the Henny. Either way, it was enough to secure him a "ghostwriting" credit and further strengthen the bond between mentor and protege.

Upon witnessing Hennydemiks in such a jubilant state, Gangsta Gibbs was simply unable to contain himself. Taking to Twitter to respond to the clip, Gibbs kept it concise and to the point, deeming both the antics and musical partnership alike as "snitch shit." He even added in a refrain of "hey hey hey" for good measure. Given Gibbs' pedigree in all fields, it's unlikely that Ak will address this one -- at least not openly. And should 6ix9ine find himself facing similar scrutiny upon release, it's unlikely he'll be able to engage as he once did. Is Gibbs out of line for this one, or is he simply telling it like it is?