Freddie Gibbs has been pushing his latest album, Bandana over the past few months since its release. The project marks a new feat for both Freddie and Madlib as it's both of their major label debuts, despite having established careers before this. As the two continue to push the project, Freddie made his way to the Colors Show where he performed a Bandana favorite. Behind a yellow background, the rapper came through with an excellent performance of "Fake Names" off of his recent project. Gibbs, once again, reminds everyone why he's an untouchable force on the mic.

Since the release of Bandana, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have had some pretty legendary performances. The two touched down at Jay-Z's Made In America Fest and also had a lit set at The Boiler Room in the U.K. Shortly after the album's release, they also touched down at MoMA PS1's Warm Up.

They've also dished out some excellent visuals for the project. The Gary, Indiana MC created a three-part story with the music video starting off with "Crime Pays." He subsequently released the "Giannis" video and concluded things last week with the release of the hilarious "Half Manne Half Cocaine" video featuring a cameo from Eric Andre. He's been flexing his acting chops a lot more so hopefully, we'll get to see him make his Hollywood debut in the near future.

Read our recent interview with Freddie Gibbs here.