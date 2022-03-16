The punishment fit the crime says Freddie Gibbs as he spoke with TMZ about Jussie Smollett. Last week, the former Empire actor received his fate after being convicted of five counts related to a 2019 assault. It was then that Smollett told the authorities that he was accosted by two racist, homophobic white men who jumped him in the street. The incident gained international attention and people rallied behind Smollett, however, police would soon accuse him of staging the entire altercation.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, a hefty fine, and probation, and while his family and friends—including Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Alfre Woodard—have lent their voices in support, Gibbs wholeheartedly believes Smollett should be behind bars.

“I think the capitol rioters should go to jail and Juicy Smollet should go to jail,” said Gibbs. “Free Juicy Smollet in about three years and the capitol rioters need to get the same sentence as drug dealers... Our justice system has been f*cked up, that ain't even a question. Capitol rioters, f*ck y'all n*ggas, Juicy Smollett, f*ck you too. All y'all go to jail.”

“He did that bullsh*t, he should go to jail just like b*tches that fake rape should go to jail,” he said. “He faked a hate crime, he should go to jail. F*ck Juicy Smollet. Free Juicy Smollet in five years." Watch Freddie Gibbs chop it up with TMZ below.