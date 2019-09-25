It looks like Freddie Gibbs is taking his talents on the road this Fall. The Gary, Indiana rapper just announced that he’s getting ready to embark on “The Album Of The Year” Tour along with Cousin Stizz, Benny the Butcher and Conway.

Kicking off November 11th in Minneapolis, Minnesota the 17-date tour will run through cities like Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas, before wrapping things up in Denver, Colorado on December 3rd. It should be noted that the LA stop is part of the Adult Swim Fest, which will feature Madlib too.

The tour will be in support of Freddie’s latest album Bandana, which dropped back over the Summer and featured Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson Paak, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought.

If interested, tickets will be going on sale this Friday. Peep full tour dates (below).

While you're at it, be sure to check out Freddie in our recent "Behind The Lines" segment, where he breaks down his song with Madlib "Situations." Check that out (below) if you missed it.