Though Freddie Gibbs is still riding high off of the critically acclaimed, Alfredo, he's been locking in the studio plotting on his next project. It's unclear whether the follow-up to Bandana will arrive in the near future but Gibbs is certainly working. The rapper was spotted in the lab with several major artists recently including ScHoolboy Q. Gibbs shared a photo of himself and ScHoolboy Q in what appears to be a studio, revealing that they "got one."

You can imagine that the two linking up wouldn't be a serious affair. Gibbs hit the caption clowning Q for his weed smoking habits, writing, "N***a Q told me he quit weed," he wrote with a laughing emoji along with #GangSigns. Q quickly debunked this in the comment section, replying, "Don’t listen to tHis N***aH."

You can imagine that there was many Backwoods smoked in that session, given that the two are famed smokers. Surprisingly, we've never received a collab from the two in the past. Gibbs has worked with other artists from TDE in the past such as Ab-Soul, who appeared on "Lakers," as well as Jay Rock. With a song with Q in the stash, perhaps one day we'll hear Kendrick Lamar and Gibbs go bar-for-bar in the booth.

Aside from Q, Gibbs was also spotted in the studio with Big Sean, as well as Hit-Boy. We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding this Freddie Gibbs x ScHoolboy Q collab.