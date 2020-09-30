Freddie Gibbs jokes that ScHoolboy Q stopped smoking weed following their recent studio session.
Though Freddie Gibbs is still riding high off of the critically acclaimed, Alfredo, he's been locking in the studio plotting on his next project. It's unclear whether the follow-up to Bandana will arrive in the near future but Gibbs is certainly working. The rapper was spotted in the lab with several major artists recently including ScHoolboy Q. Gibbs shared a photo of himself and ScHoolboy Q in what appears to be a studio, revealing that they "got one."
You can imagine that the two linking up wouldn't be a serious affair. Gibbs hit the caption clowning Q for his weed smoking habits, writing, "N***a Q told me he quit weed," he wrote with a laughing emoji along with #GangSigns. Q quickly debunked this in the comment section, replying, "Don’t listen to tHis N***aH."
You can imagine that there was many Backwoods smoked in that session, given that the two are famed smokers. Surprisingly, we've never received a collab from the two in the past. Gibbs has worked with other artists from TDE in the past such as Ab-Soul, who appeared on "Lakers," as well as Jay Rock. With a song with Q in the stash, perhaps one day we'll hear Kendrick Lamar and Gibbs go bar-for-bar in the booth.
Aside from Q, Gibbs was also spotted in the studio with Big Sean, as well as Hit-Boy. We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding this Freddie Gibbs x ScHoolboy Q collab.