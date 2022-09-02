Freddie Gibbs & Moneybagg Yo Are Living Large On "Too Much"

Gangsta Gibbs told everyone that he had the Album Of The Year in 2021, even though he only had a few singles out without any indication of a new project. However, it seems like 2022 is the year. Following the release of singles like "Black Illuminati" ft. Jadakiss and "Ice Cream" ft. Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs dished out his latest single, "Too Much" ft. Moneybagg Yo off of his forthcoming album, $oul $old $eparately. The two rappers glide over glitchy production from IV Beats and Norva "VA" Denton. Gibbs' turns up the auto-tune, lathering the icy production with extravagant flexes of his cross-country journeys. Moneybagg Yo comes through with a stellar performance, measuring up his bars to Gibbs with one of his best guest appearances of the year. Though you wouldn't really expect to hear Bagg and Gibbs on the same record, the two known hustlers celebrate luxurious living and indulge in their hedonistic ways on "Too Much."

$$$ drops on September 30th. Check out "Too Much" below.

Quotable Lyrics

How much did the Phantom cost, Bagg? Too much

Driver get me there when I'm high, too clutch

With another n***a bitch, one switch & two cups

All black, red inside, shit too plush

