Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Turn "Half Manne Half Cocaine" On "Bandana" Banger

Aron A.
June 28, 2019 13:16
Half Manne Half Cocaine
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib join forces on a highlight off of "Bandana."


Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are back together in all of their glory for their second collaborative album, Bandana. Now, if you're a fan of Freddie Gibbs, you know this man raps about cocaine like he's still selling it. Track three on the project, "Half Manne Half Cocaine," embodies everything that Freddie Gibbs represents. The first half of the track has Madlib serving up a trap-influenced beat that still has his off-kilter production touch to it. Meanwhile, Gibbs details the lavish lifestyle he obtained through the devious deeds he's committed. "Bitch, I came out the womb on some gangster shit/ Hoe, I knew you was off, you could take a lick/ Set him up with a bitch, we can fake a lick," he raps on the second verse.

Throughout the project, Madlib continues to challenge Gibbs' skills as an emcee with numerous beat switches. The rapper switches over to "Half Cocaine" on the second side of the track while Madlib delivers a gully, sample-based instrumental while Gibbs details the mob-like mentality in the streets, "Fuck with Mister K, put your face on one of them picture chains/ Sugar Raythe fade or go John Wick with the pistol game/ Bitch ain't crack the safe, got his moms hit with the pistol whip/ Move like the Yakuza set trip, we flipping off fingertips," he raps on the second verse.

Peep "Half Manne Half Cocaine" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Suck a dick, for the dope up I was rushin' shit
Fuck the needle, she just supposed to sniff, Snuffleupagus
I get strippers on my fuckin' list, fuck a bucket list
Black brains up in buckets, bitch, Michael Douglas, bitch

