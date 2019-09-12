Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Grab Eric Andre For Hilarious "Half Manne Half Cocaine" Visual

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib imagine a world of "titty dicks" in their new "Bandana" visual.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are still standing as strong album of the year contenders with Bandana. The follow-up to 2014's Pinata didn't disappoint and even managed to exceed the expectations he set with its predecessor. The rapper-producer duo didn't just deliver an incredible album but the major label budget clearly set them up to create some incredible visuals.

Gibbs and Madlib concluded their trilogy of videos with "Half Manne Half Cocaine." With an appearance from Eric Andre, Gibbs wakes up from a coma 10 years after the plug attempted to kill him in the "Giannis" music video. Freddie Gibbs wake up with a beard and a head-full of hair before Eric Andre sets Gangsta Gibbs up with a sniper rifle and a duffle bag full of cocaine and grenades.

According to Madlib's manager, Egon, "Half Manne Half Cocaine" is the finale to the story that initially kicked off with "Crime Pays." Hopefully, that doesn't mean that this is the last visual to come from Bandana. Gibbs truly outdid himself with the visuals for this project. Perhaps Montana will drop with its own feature-length film.

Peep the new visual above.