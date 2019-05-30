Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop "Crime Pays" & Announce "Bandana" Release Date

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's new album Bandana is finally on its way. The rapper-producer duo behind 2014's Pinata returned with their new single, "Crime Pays" earlier today -- the third song they've released in anticipation for their new album following "Flat Tummy Tea" and "Bandana."The single arrived along with the official release date for Bandana which is set to June 28th. The album is set to consist of fifteen songs in total including "Flat Tummy Tea" and "Crime Pays" as well as confirmation that there is a song with both Pusha T and Killer Mike.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have been teasing the release of this project for quite some time. Gibbs confirmed that we'd see the long-awaited follow-up to Pinata in 2019 following the release of Fetti. The duo recently revealed that there will be a third installment to complete the trilogy titled Montana. They've yet to confirm any other details but we're excited to know there's more MadGibbs on the way following Bandana.

Quotable Lyrics

The hoe that you brought out to Cali is only fuckin' with you 'cause you fuckin' with Kane

Thought she was losin' her credit with n***as like you that just don't got enough on they name

Thought I would front you another one, n***as like you just don't got enough on their books

Talkin' that shit in the booth but when n***as come shoot at you, you could do nothing but look