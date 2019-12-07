As you've probably seen by now, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's Bandana rightfully topped HNHH's 2019 Hip-Hop Albums Of The Year. The two of them followed up Pinata with another potent project that tapped deeper into their off-kilter chemistry as gangsta rapper and experimental producer. The two have campaigned for the title of "Album Of The Year" and Gibbs even hit the road on the "Album Of The Year" tour.

Coincidentally, the same day that we share our album of the year list, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's NPR Tiny Desk was finally released. Apparently, this has been a year in the making with Madlib adamant about only doing the set with vintage funk and soul band, El Michels Affair. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, along with the El Michels Affair, ran through smooth jazz renditions of Bandana cuts. Gibbs and Madlib ran through "Education," "Gat Damn," "Soul Right," and "Freestyle Shit." With no backing track and Madlib holding down the percussion, Freddie Gibbs continued to prove that his skillset only gets sharper with time.

Things get emotional towards the end between Gibbs and Madlib. Although Gibbs was jovial, cracking jokes throughout the set, he gave him a big hug while they expressed their brotherly love for each other. "I appreciate y'all. Y'all gon' make me cry up here, man. Straight up," Gibbs admitted to the crowd. "This man right here, he really, you know, took that to another level and I appreciate you, bro."