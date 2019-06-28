Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have kept fans waiting over half a decade for the release of their long-awaited second collaborative joint effort as MaddGibbs. Pinata arrived in 2014 to critical acclaim and further propelled Gibbs into the conversation of best rappers in the game right now. Freddie's collaboration with Madlib came from left field to most but the results of their work in the past have come out beautifully. After dropping four singles, the duo returned with the second album in their trilogy.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have done it again with the release of their new album, Bandana. Following years of waiting, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped off a fifteen-track project with masterfully curated features. Pusha T and Killer Mike link up with Freddie Kane and Madlib for the cocaine-fueled "Palmolive." He later teams up with Yasiin Bey and reunites with Black Thought towards the end of the project on "Education." And of course, Anderson .Paak comes through with the assist on "Giannis."

At this point, it's hard to think of another rapper-producer duo in hip-hop this decade that is as consistent as Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. Although Bandana took over five years to arrive since Pinata, they prove the wait was worth it. Gibbs and Madlib aren't done just yet. The two previously announced the third installment to their trilogy, Montana. Whether we'll have to wait another five years remains a mystery but even if we do, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have yet to disappoint.

Stream Bandana below.