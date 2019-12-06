The passing of Nipsey Hussle made everyone realize just how impactful he was as both an artist and a businessman. Over the months since his death, friends and peers have shared memories and unseen photos of the late rapper. Freddie Gibbs was among those who had a solid connection with Nipsey Hussle but it was deeper than just music. Real recognize real and the two of them are as real as it gets.



Mike Windle/Getty Images

Freddie hit the 'Gram to share a quick #Throwbyke photo with Nipsey Hussle and Jay Rock from 2010. The Eastside Gary native and Nipsey Hussle were joined by Jay Rock as they threw up their respective sets and showed unity among street gangs. "Big Gang Bangin’ going on in this room. 🔴🔵Remember this shit @jayrock? 😂 RIP to the #Legend@nipseyhussle #2010 #ThrowByke," Freddie captioned the set of photos.

"No question I was there champ," Jay Rock responded in the comments.

Gibbs previously detailed his relationship with Nipsey Hussle to HNHH this past summer. Gibbs and Nipsey were recording Bandana and Victory Lap, respectively, in the same studio complex at the same time during the summer of 2017 and brought in different chefs during the sessions.

"We were bumping into each other every day. We were so locked into our shit that we didn’t get anything done. I wish we had got a track done. I wish we could’ve gotten a track done a long time ago because I’ve known Nipsey since 2009 so it sucks," he said. " I remember we had both just got a Benz. I just got an S-Class and Nip had the Maybach and I was like “Damn, yo shit longer than mine.” He’d park his shit in front of the studio every day and I’d park mine in the gate. I’d say “Why you not parking in the gate? You crazy as fuck.” He was like “Nah, it’s all good.” Then somebody walked past and scratched his Maybach up and we were laughing about that."

Peep the throwback below.