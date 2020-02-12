Freddie Gibbs & Black Milk Link Up On DJ Unwind's "Let Go"

DJ Unwind might not be a name that everyone is familiar with but surely, you've heard his music in the past. He's known for his work in film and television with some of his original work being licensed in over 40 television episodes on VICE series, Sons Of Anarchy and more. However, he's dabbling more and more with the actual music industry these days. After releasing October's Video Game Music EP, he's back with a new offering for 2020 featuring Freddie Gibbs and Black Milk. The three artists connect on a reggae-infused record as Gibbs and Black Milk detail loyalty and betrayal that they've experienced.

This is the second offering from Gibbs today. The Gary, IN rapper also appeared on The Jacka's posthumous single, "Can't Go Home" off of the forthcoming Murder Weapon album.

Quotable Lyrics

These fuck n***as stay hatin' me

Wanna up the AK on me

I fed y'all and kept a roof over y'all head, dawg

And let you stay with me

Spend some cake when you caught a case

You fucked up and they framin' me

