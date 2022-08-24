Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs are still throwing shots at each other, hours after Benny The Butcher flaunted Gibbs' E$GN chain. Benny fired back at Gibbs's comments, reminding the Alfredo rapper of the incident that occurred in Buffalo. Benny referred to Gibbs as "MC Dinosaur BBQ," a reference to the Buffalo restaurant where Gibbs was jumped.

"Yo, MC Dinosaur BBQ, that's what got your head punched in the first time, talkin' about shit you had nothing to do with. Real shit. N***as dragged you by your chain," he said before revealing that the chain he was wearing actually belongs to Freddie Gibbs's girlfriend. In another video, Benny claimed that Freddie Gibbs has been getting "ran down by n***as in the past year without a gun." Afterward, he shared details of how he and his crew ended up with Gibbs' chain and left him with stitches.

Gibbs wasted little time responding to Benny The Butcher on both Twitter and Instagram. He continued to bring up the Houston shooting that left Benny with a foot injury. "If a n***a ever took yo gun from U in a robbery don’t speak on me," Gibbs wrote in a tweet, then elaborating on IG, "Y'all n***az got more jewelry on the street than on ya neck."

"N***az walked u to the car and took yo strap, and yo jewlery, and shot U? Damn," he wrote on his IG page before accusing Benny and his crew of threatening to shoot him. "When all yo homies was trying to jump e I heard y'all saying, 'Shoot him, shoot him' but ain't none of y'all have the nuts." Even after that, Gibbs continued to take petty shots at Benny's foot. In response, Benny tagged Gibbs and said, "This real police shit... and it's a lie."

"Head up fade solve it all but u definitely ain't with that. U can't move yo foot n***a," Gibbs added before doubling down on claims that Benny The Butcher can't sell out concerts.

Gibbs later stated that Benny The Butcher has attempted to reach out to him via DM but feels there "ain't nothing to talk about."

It seems as if Benny The Butcher could be preparing a diss track for Gibbs this week, according to Freddie.

"Hey Jeremy we don't care about your song u bout to drop bro," Gibbs continued. "U did all this for clout. The streets robbed U and took your foot for zero clout G."

Finally, Gibbs claimed that Benny The Butcher owes credit to him and J. Cole for giving him his biggest songs of his career, based on Spotify' numbers.

