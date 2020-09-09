Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Cruise Miami Waters In "Frank Lucas" Music Video

Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher link up for a celebration in the "Frank Lucas" music video.

Freddie Gibbs has made sure his latest visuals play out like short films. With the release of Bandana, and it's accompanying music videos, he extended the storyline that was built from the "Thuggin" music video and created a whole movie out of it. The rapper dropped the visuals for "Scottie Beam," inspired by Queen & Slim, co-starring Rick Ross earlier this summer, which played out like an entire film.

Freddie Gibbs came through with the latest set of visuals off of Alfredo. He and Benny The Butcher bring their collaboration, "Frank Lucas" to life on Miami waters. The pair had previously hinted at filming the visuals in M.I.A. Roaming through the streets of the Florida city where there's apparently murals painted in Gangsta Gibbs honor, Freddie and Benny live that yacht life with scenic views behind them, beautiful women on board, and bottles of champagne poppin'.

